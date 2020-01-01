Make it. Move it. Send it. Spend it.
Instant, secure payments every time there's a game
The online wallet for money movers and makers
Skrill has been helping to make it, send it and spend it for millions of customers since 2001.
So wherever you are and whatever you want to do with your money, just skrill it.
What our customers think
Download the app
Access your money no matter when, no matter where. Our fast and secure app lets you move your account balance 24/7, worldwide.
Knect: The Skrill loyalty programme
Make connections, collect points and be rewarded.
Nearly all transactions will earn you points. Once you have enough, exchange them for cash rewards, bonuses and more.
Latest news:
Skrill joins forces with AC Milan
AC Milan has announced Skrill as its Official Global Payments Partner. Look forward to player interviews, giveaways and exclusive discounts from the AC Milan store.
Skrill Money Transfer launches in the U.S.
Our U.S. customers can now send money to friends and family overseas – for free.
New partnership: Skrill x Vivaticket
You can now buy tickets to iconic sports and music events using your Skrill wallet.